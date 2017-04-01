Charlton boss explains why Tony Watt had to come off in Peterborough defeat

Karl Robinson defended his decision to take Tony Watt off midway through the second period of the 2-0 defeat at Peterborough United.

The striker’s substitution for Josh Magennis was met by a chorus of boos from a section of the travelling support at London Road.

Robinson said that an injury to the Scot’s ankle meant he couldn’t be risked to play for any longer.

“Second half, once we had to make forced changes, it became a little bit disconnected,” he admitted, as two goals in the final 15 minutes were enough to see off the South Londoners.

“We tried to change our shape to rectify it. We only had one fit striker on the pitch and it came a little bit more difficult.

“Tony Watt hasn’t trained. He rolled his ankle on Thursday during training. He struggled with it and had a fitness test this morning. He played with painkillers, then rolled it again in the first half. It’s more of a protection aspect at the moment with Tony as I can’t afford to lose him for three or four game, he’s playing really well. It’s not always what you see.

“Lee Novak has had a problem with his groin over the last few days. He was in a better place today than Tony was, he didn’t need a fitness test this morning. It’s not black and white, but I can’t tell people.”

Charlton, who sit just four points above the League One relegation zone, face Robinson’s former club Milton Keynes in a vital match at The Valley on Tuesday. The game is also being dedicated as a memorial match for season ticket holder PC Keith Palmer who died in the terror attack at Westminter last week.

Robinson said his players, who are donating their appearance fees for the game to the family of PC Palmer, must ensure they aren’t overwhelmed by the occasion.

“Professionally we’ve got to go into it to win the game,” he explained.

“It’s going to be very emotional for everybody. I thought the two sets of fans here today conducted themselves impeccably well. I thought it was an excellent minutes silence to pay their respects. We’ve got our own day on Tuesday geared towards the events that happened last week and I’ve spoken quite passionately about that over the last 48 hours but in the midst of that we have to win a game of football. That’s what we have to do.”