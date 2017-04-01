Crystal Palace boss: We can’t celebrate win over Chelsea – there is no respite before Southampton

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce was full of praise for his Crystal Palace players but said there was little time to savour their 2-1 upset win against Chelsea with another difficult away assignment midweek.





Goals from Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke in the opening 11 minutes gave Palace a surprise lead after Cesc Fabregas opened the scoring. The Eagles held on for over eighty minutes with an immense defensive display, clearing the bench after losing James Tompkins and Scott Dann to respective calf and knee injuries.





Allardyce said: “There’s no celebration for the lads really, they’ve got to go home and get ready for Southampton on Wednesday. It was an outstanding performance from the players and all the substitutes who came on.

“The response of the players today, after going behind, was massive. Instead of their heads going down, they scored two goals to shock Chelsea. Their ability needed to be at the maximum to get anything from this game and it was.

“The plan for this game was to produce our best possible performance. That was the key to beating a very good team. Our plans against the top teams can only work when the players play to their best.”



Palace produced incredible performances all over the pitch with Wayne Hennessey, Mamadou Sakho, Zaha and Benteke all standing out.



“Wilf (Zaha) must feel really good about himself. He’s producing consistently good performances at the moment. He kept it up with the Ivory Coast during the international break and picked up where he left with us.

“Him and Christian (Benteke) were out match winners in attack today. Wayne (Hennessey) and the defence made sure we held on to our lead. It was difficult losing Scott (Dann) and James (Tomkins) through injury but Kelly and Delaney came on and never put a foot wrong.

“Securing our Premier League status is the priority, then we can talk about whether Mama Sakho wants to join us but he’s enjoying himself here.”