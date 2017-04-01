Charlton boss Karl Robinson: Mentality of the group is nowhere near good enough

Charlton boss Karl Robinson admitted that neither his players or himself are performing following the 2-0 defeat at Peterborough United.

Goals from Martin Samuelsen and Marcus Maddison in the second period secured the win for the hosts after Lee Novak, Tony Watt and Ricky Holmes were all guilty of missing opportunities for the Addicks in the first 50 minutes.

Robinson questioned the mindset of his side as defeat leaves the South Londoners just four points above the League One drop zone.

“We’ve got to make sure we win more games than we are at the moment because the mentality of the group is nowhere near good enough,” explained Robinson, who has won just four games out of his 23 in charge in all competitions.

“I put myself in that. At no stage am I going to come out and defend the indefensible. That’s me included. But I thought today for the first hour we looked a good side. We dominated possession and had all the chances but just didn’t take them. First chance they got, they scored. Then the second goal was an unbelievable finish. We don’t seem to be doing that.

“We’ve only kept eight clean sheets all season and our leading goal scorer is Ricky Holmes on nine. Generically in both boxes we need to be better. We need to be more ruthless in them.

“The last 20 minutes wasn’t good enough, it’s as simple as that. I thought for the first half that we were the better team. At the moment in time in the two boxes we’re not as good as the opposition. We should have had this game sewn up in the first 45 minutes.

“We know the run of results is nowhere near good enough, at no stage has anybody says it is. We know there’s certain people that we need to change but the most important thing are the games we need to play now.”

The result left the Addicks in 16th place in the table but shortened the gap between 21st place Shrewsbury and Charlton to just four points, but Robinson denied that this would increase the pressure on his side.

“You should always be under pressure so it should be something you are used to,” he said.

“We know it’s not good enough at this moment in time. We can talk about the owners and we can talk about everything else but me and the players aren’t performing either right now and we have to take responsibility for that. At the end of the day where we are right now is not acceptable. I know what has to happen. That’s never been in question.

“If you do what you’ve always done, you’ll get what you always get. You have to change things. We’ve worked a lot on different things this week and I thought structurally we looked very good in the first half. It seems when the going gets tough, we capitulate and become slightly weak in some ways.”