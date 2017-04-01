Millwall boss demands win at Shrewsbury: We battered them at Den and lost

Millwall boss Neil Harris wants his side to make amends for their Den defeat to Shrewsbury when they head to Greenhous Meadow on Tuesday night.

The Lions boosted their League One play-off hopes with a 3-1 victory over Scunthorpe United today.

Shaun Williams, Shane Ferguson and Aiden O’Brien bagged the goals as Millwall took vital points off the Iron.

The Lions are sat seventh in the table but won for the first time since their 6-0 hammering at Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup.

Harris said: “I don’t think you can hide that since the loss at Spurs in the quarter-final we had gone four without a win. Sheffield United had a blip in the first month of the season but all the teams chasing have had a blip at some stage, some longer than others.

“We had one in September and had one in March, which is not an ideal time.

“Four games without a win isn’t disastrous. It is how you react. We have got to get the right results this week.

“It is a massive week and three points is a good start. Now we are chasing a victory at Shrewsbury – we battered them from start to finish at The Den and got beaten 1-0. We have got to settle that score on Tuesday night.”