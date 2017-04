Lee Gregory looks set to miss Millwall’s trip to Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday – with boss Neil Harris admitting that Gillingham on Saturday is a more realistic target.

The club’s leading scorer sat out today’s 3-1 win over Scunthorpe United.

Harris said: “He has a small tear in his stomach wall between his groin and stomach.

“Will he be available for Tuesday? Very doubtful. He has a possibility of Saturday at Gillingham.”