Charlton can’t erase drop fears as they lose 2-0 at Peterborough

Charlton fell to a 2-0 defeat at Peterborough which sees the Addicks dangling precariously four points and five places above the League One drop zone.

Second-half goals from Martin Samuelsen and Marcus Maddison gave Grant McCann’s side all three points as the South Londoners rued a couple of missed chances in the first half, before being comfortably outplayed in the second.

The game was preceded by an impeccable minutes silence for the victims of last week’s terror incident in Westminster, including Charlton fan PC Keith Palmer.

Chris Forrester’s early long-range shot was fairly straightforward for Declan Rudd in the Addicks goal before the visitors had the best opportunity of the first half. Tony Watt slipped Lee Novak through on goal but Luke McGee was quickly off his line to smother the former Birmingham City’s man effort.

Twice in the first period Charlton failed to capitalise as they advanced three on two on the Posh goal. Novak’s gorgeous ball played Watt in behind the Peterborough backline but he was unable to square to Johnnie Jackson before Jerome Binnom-Williams was able to track back. Minutes later, it was Ricky Holmes who made the wrong decision as he elected to go left to Watt instead of passing wide right to Novak in space.

Grant McCann’s side were mainly reduced to long-range efforts in the first half but Rudd had to be alert to palm away Maddison’s dipping volley just before the interval.

Holmes was himself denied shortly after the break as he cut onto his left foot inside the Posh penalty area, seeing his low show blocked by a sliding defender, before Forrester poked a low cross wide at the other end.

Binnon-Williams saw a fierce near-post drive turned behind by Rudd before the Charlton stopper was called into action again with a fine point-blank save after a leg was swung at a near post free-kick.

Karl Robinson introduced Andrew Crofts, Josh Magennis and Jordan Botaka from the bench in quick succession with around 20 minutes left but it was the hosts who took the lead moments later.

Maddison’s deep cross found West Ham loanee Samuelsen unmarked at the far post to head home past Rudd.

It was Maddison who made the game safe seven minutes from time with a superb solo strike. He weaved through some soft Addicks challenges before chipping the ball over Rudd and in off the crossbar, sentencing Charlton to a second successive away defeat.