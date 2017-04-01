Millwall secure vital 3-1 win over Scunthorpe United to keep play-off hopes alive

Goals from Shaun Williams, Shane Ferguson and Aiden O’Brien earned Millwall a 3-1 win over Scunthorpe United and boosted their hopes of getting back into the League One play-off spots.

It is the Iron who look most vulnerable now in terms of the four clubs sat above the South London club. This was a largely routine win for Neil Harris’ men, who ended a run of two straight defeats with a committed display which also lacked no little quality.

Anything less than a victory would have left Millwall with a huge task as they chase the clubs above them and they played with a desire that showed they were fully aware what was at stake.

Millwall started with intent and Jed Wallace’s shot deflected off a Scunthorpe player and narrowly wide of Joe Anyon’s post with just 40 seconds on the clock.

The Lions did not have to wait long to move in front. A Ferguson corner was not cleared at the first attempt and then Paddy Madden produced a clumsy challenge on Shaun Hutchinson – one of the easiest penalty decisions that referee Nigel Miller will have this season.

Williams went to his left and although Anyon got a touch he was unable to divert it out of his net.

Scunthorpe’s best chance of a first half where they lacked penetration was a Josh Morris free-kick from the edge of the box which had Tom King scurrying across his goal.

O’Brien produced a low cross which was begging for a Millwall player to attack before Ferguson missed a great chance to make it 2-0 on 37 minutes.

Some neat passing down the right ended with Steve Morison putting in an excellent cross to the back post, only for the Northern Ireland international to show no composure with a close-range finish.

Ivan Toney forced King to tip over a dipping strike moments after the restart before Jed Wallace fired over the bar after David Mirfin’s block on a Morison header dropped for the on-loan Wolves man.

Finally Millwall got the second goal their play merited on 57 minutes. Mahlon Romeo played in Wallace down the right and his low cross was stabbed in by Ferguson from close-range.

The third was the pick of the bunch. Ferguson found Tony Craig in space and his delivery in was met by O’Brien, who powered it past Anyon with the outside of his right boot.

Matt Crooks got a consolation for Scunthorpe in the final seconds of the game as he headed home a free-kick.