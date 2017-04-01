Crystal Palace pull off huge win at Chelsea – only the Blues second Stamford Bridge reverse of the season

Crystal Palace took a massive step towards survival with a memorable victory against Chelsea in a dramatic London derby.



Goals from Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke within two chaotic minutes proved enough to ensure Palace left west London with all three points.



The Eagles’ second consecutive victory at Stamford Bridge keeps them in 16th place on 31 points, four clear of the relegation zone.



Palace emerged victorious despite losing James Tomkins at half-time to injury and then his replacement Scott Dann ten minutes into the second-half. The club captain had to be stretchered off the pitch after sustaining what appeared to be a serious knee injury.



It was set up to be a long afternoon for the Eagles when they fell behind after five minutes to a Cesc Fabregas goal. The Spaniard stoked his effort past Wayne Hennessey at his near post from Eden Hazard’s low cross.



But Zaha displayed his class to pull Palace level in the ninth minute. The Ivorian controlled Benteke’s pass 20 yards from goal and held off three Chelsea defenders before unleashing a low, clean strike past Thibaut Courtois into the bottom right-hand corner.



Palace were ahead two minutes later with a clinical counterattacking move. Zaha turned provider for Benteke who dispatched a cool dink over the sprawling Courtois, ending the 26-year-old’s five games without a goal.



Chelsea laid siege to the Palace goal for long periods with every Eagles player contributing a monumental effort to clear the constant Chelsea crosses and block shots on goal. Mamadou Sakho produced another majestic performance, making several crucial interceptions late in the second-half.



Despite the prolonged periods of Chelsea dominance, Palace were a constant threat on the break. Zaha should have scored his second and Palace’s third moments after Dann’s injury, his effort saved by Courtois after the winger was played in by Jason Puncheon.

Dann landed awkwardly after blocking Diego Costa’s effort and was down on the ground for several minutes as Sam Allardyce was forced into a tactical reshuffle. Damien Delaney and Martin Kelly were brought on for Dann and Andros Townsend with over half an hour remaining.



Wayne Hennessey gave a flawless performance in goal, making several impressive saves and claiming crosses. The Wales international made three saves in as many minutes towards the end of the first-half. First, he turned away a drilled cross from Marcos Alonso, then made impressive stops from Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matic’s 20-yard drive.

Yohan Cabaye’s free-kicks offered a threat throughout the second-half. His inswinging delivery flashed across the Chelsea box with no Palace player able to connect. Minutes later, Benteke could not convert another Cabaye cross with a faint touch at the back post.



Hennessey punched away a Chelsea free-kick in the final minutes of seven added minutes with every Blues player in the box to ensure Palace claimed the most unlikely and precious three points of their season.