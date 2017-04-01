Millwall v Scunthorpe United team line-ups: Lee Gregory and Jordan Archer both miss out for Lions

Saturday, April 1, 2017
Millwall v Scunthorpe United team line-ups: Lee Gregory and Jordan Archer both...

By Richard Cawley -
Jordan Archer and Lee Gregory both miss this afternoon’s home game against Scunthorpe United – with Lions boss Neil Harris making four changes.

Keeper Archer was forced off with a re-occurence of his quad injury and once again Tom King deputises.

Steve Morison, who has been troubled by a niggling calf injury of late, starts in place of top-scorer Gregory, who is not in the matchday 18.

Shaun Hutchinson starts at centre-back in place of Jake Cooper, who drops to the bench.

Aiden O’Brien is switched into the Millwall starting line-up in place of Fred Onyedinma.

Millwall: King, Romeo, Hutchinson, Webster, Craig, O’Brien, Thompson, Williams, Wallace, Ferguson, Morison. Subs: Girling, Cummings, Worrall, Onyedinma, Butcher, Cooper, Abdou.

Scunthorpe: Anyon, Wallace, Mirfin, Dawson, Madden, Morris, Townsend, Toney, Ness, Crooks, Sutton. Subs: Watson, Bishop, Toffolo, Adelakun, Burdett, Davies, Dyche.

