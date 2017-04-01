Chelsea v Crystal Palace team line-ups: Eagles unchanged for trip to Premier League leaders

Sam Allardyce has retained the same Crystal Palace side from a fortnight ago against title-chasing Chelsea as the Eagles seek a fourth consecutive league victory.

Jeffrey Schlupp continues at left-back with Patrick van Aanholt unable to recover in time from his ankle injury.

Joe Ledley and Sullay Kaikai are back among the substitutes. Fraizer Campbell and James McArthur are out with respective hamstring and back problems.

Loanee Loic Remy is ineligible to face his parent club.

Former Palace star Victor Moses is out with a calf injury. Palace won at the Bridge last season with a 2-1 victory, their first away success at Chelsea since 1982.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Zaha, Puncheon, Townsend, C Benteke. Subs: Speroni, Dann, Delaney, Kelly, Ledley, Kaikai, Sako.

Chelsea: Courtois, Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill, Pedro, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Fabregas, Diego Costa, Hazard Subs: Begovic, Zouma, Terry, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Willian, Batshuayi