Exclusive: Palace take non-league winger on trial while Sheffield Wednesday eye Eagles youngster

Crystal Palace have taken Maidenhead United winger Sam Barratt on trial.



The 21-year-old winger has trained with the first-team this week and may feature for the Eagles’ under-23 side on Monday when they host Sheffield United at Selhurst Park.



Barratt previously trialled at Palace as a 19-year-old but no move was forthcoming after he trained with the development squad.



He spent time under the eye of Darrell Clarke at Bristol Rovers during pre-season in 2016, after impressing in the Conference South, having joined Maidenhead from Bracknell Town in summer 2014 where he scored on his debut as a 16-year-old.



The left-sided wide man will be looking to follow in the footsteps of strikers Kwesi Appiah and Keshi Anderson, who both stepped up from non-league to move to South London.



Appiah this week joined Norwegian side Viking on loan after a lengthy spell out through injury, whilst Anderson – who made the move to Palace from Barton Rovers in February 2015 after scoring a hat-trick for Brentford U21s against his future employers – has spent the second half of this season on loan at Northampton Town, scoring three goals in 11 appearances.



Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday have taken an interest in Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong, who has a year left on his professional deal with Palace.



The 20-year-old featured for the Owls’ development side against Charlton, before scoring the equaliser a week later against Cardiff.



He is unlikely to command a transfer fee should he move, but Palace would be likely to include a sell-on clause if a deal was struck.