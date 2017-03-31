Friday, March 31, 2017
19-year-old arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorists acts

19-year-old arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorists acts

Detectives from the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command arrested a 19-year-old man from south-west London on suspicion of preparation of terrorists acts, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 yesterday, Thursday,
The man, arrested in south-west London under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act at approximately 10:00hrs, was taken into custody at a local police station and has today been bailed to return on a date in late April.

The arrest is not connected to the terrorist attack in Westminster on Wednesday, March 22.

