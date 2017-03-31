Travelling magicians Morgan and West on their way to Greenwich

Mercury column by James Haddrell is the artistic and creative director of Greenwich Theatre

With the first TV ads for this year’s Britain’s Got Talent starting to appear, and news that Simon Cowell has signed a three year deal with ITV to keep the annual talent contest on air until at least 2019, it seems that old fashioned variety is still in high demand.

When Greenwich Theatre first opened its doors in 1855 it was as the Rose And Crown Music Hall, run by John Green, before changing hands and reopening in 1871 as Crowder’s Music Hall under the management of Charles Crowder. In those days a typical Saturday night bill would have included singers, dancers, comedians and speciality acts – no different from the BGT line up that we can expect this Spring. Obviously the major differences are the competitive nature and the sheer scale of the TV show, but the fact remains that an evening of variety sits within a long tradition of live performance in this country.

In recent years, speciality acts have proven highly popular on the show and last year was won by Lance Corporal Richard Jones, a serving soldier who has performed at some of the UK’s biggest parades and functions as part of The Band of the Household Cavalry but who won the show with his close-up magic act.

I have always been a fan of magic, from watching Paul Daniels on television as a child, through the rise of performers like David Copperfield and David Blaine to the increasing dominance of magicians in modern variety bills. To me magic is just another form of theatre, no different from a performance of a play. It is a way of transporting an audience to another world, or revealing a part of this world that they would not normally see. It is artificial, creating a series of effects that give an audience an impression of something that is not, and cannot, be true, but that is no different to a group of actors creating the illusion of another world on stage as they tell a story.

We have worked with a series of magicians at Greenwich Theatre in recent years. In his final project, Paul Daniels acted as magic adviser to the People’s Theatre Company for their production of Don’t Dribble On The Dragon which played here at Greenwich Theatre in February. Christian Lee, another Britain’s Got Talent live finalist, brings his family show POP! to Greenwich as part of the Family Arts Festival in May, while the self-styled time-travelling magicians Morgan & West come to Greenwich on Wednesday 5th April with a family show in the daytime and their adult show, Parlour Tricks, in the evening.

While the production values and the reach of Britain’s Got Talent would no doubt have astonished John Green or Charles Crowder in the mid-nineteenth century, as they put together their weekly music hall variety bills, it would surely have given them huge pleasure to know that their style of variety programming would continue to appeal to millions of people long into the future.

