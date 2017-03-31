Following the march of time – gently – through South London with Michael Caine and friends

Michael Caine is a benchmark for mental health.

And not a lot of people know that.

The Bermondsey-born actor‘s most famous movie quote, from the Italian Job, was “You’re only supposed to blow the bloody doors off.”

But another one, from 1969 Oscar-winner Zulu, typifies the old fashioned, stiff–upper–lip approach to major problems, both personal and global: “The army doesn’t like more than one disaster in a day.

“Looks bad in the newspapers and upsets civilians at their breakfast.”

This old-fashioned attitude to conflict will be one of the points of discussion when a charity offers mindful, relaxed saunters through the high spots of South London in the coming week as part of a Walking Festival.

Walworth-based CoolTan Arts, which has been running local walks since 2006, uses the walks to give people with mental health conditions the chance to express themselves and build self-esteem.

But the tours also tell rarely heard stories about Southwark’s rich history and diverse characters.

One walk on William Blake will focus on his most creative period, when he was living in Hercules Road, yards from Lambeth Palace. Mary Wollstonecraft’s links with Southwark is the subject of another, and the haunts of Dickens’ troubled childhood will be a third.

Important figures in the Suffragette movement will be covered by another and while a fourth will study Caine’s and Tommy Steele’s roots in Bermondsey.

CoolTan Arts will also open its doors during the festival. The Festival will also launch a Crowdfunding campaign to raise funds to turn CoolWalks into a self-sustaining social enterprise.

Blake’s words in Jerusalem, “I will not cease from mental fight” would be poor advice for those taking part.

But Wollstonecrafts’ quote might be a motto for the walks: “I do not wish women to have power over men; but over themselves.”

The programme:

Saturday 1 April 2017

Largactyl Shuffle: Rise Up Women! Walk

10.15am – 1pm, meet at Ritzy Cinema, Free

Celebrate girl power on this historic walk through Brixton. Hear insights into the struggle for gender equality, and tales of the heroines who led the battles. Discover the local women who fought side by side with men in WWII as Secret Agents, and the Black Activists who stood up for diversity. Many key moments in the Suffragettes campaign took place in South London… as they exclaim in their Anthem ‘Forward Sister Woman! Onward ever more!’

Thameside Tales: The Bermondsey Story walk

11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Bermondsey Tube station, £5 (Free for Unemployed)

This walk takes us up along the river side and through South London’s old wharfside docks where we encounter the childhood memories of Bermondsey boys: Michael Caine and Tommy Steele. Their early days growing up in North Southwark saw World War Two visiting destruction to the area, and to its long history of Thameside manufacturing. Come and join us as we explore the river, its people and the recent history of the docks as we unravel this unique Bermondsey Story.

‘ Beautification’ Walking Art Workshop

3:30 pm – 5:30 pm, CGP London, Free

Drawing inspiration from the original Southwark ‘beautification’ projects, this workshop follows a short part of InspiralLondon, investigating aspects of the beautiful; looking for certain intrinsic values we might encounter on the walk. By sharing the expertise of CoolWalks volunteers and Bermondsey Artist Group, with a wider public, we explore together ways to capture and represent these other ‘beauties’.

Seeds of Change: Ada Salter and Rotherhithe’s Radical Non-conformists walk

6:00 pm – 7:30 pm, meet at Rotherhithe tube, £5 (Free for Unemployed)

Seeds of Change invites you to experience the undercurrents of London’s South Docks’ and the radical history of Rotherhithe. From this peninsula parish, the Mayflower set sail for North America and Captain James Cook gathered his intrepid crews. Join CoolWalks to relive this progressive history, and witness how non-conformism radically transformed city life, through creative environmental and public health reforms, that formed the foundations of universal health care, social housing and modern green cities.

Sunday 2 April

InspiralLondon: Hinterlands walk

2:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Gants Hill station, Free

Join InspiralLondon on a walk which investigates notions of beauty, through the lens of town planning, across hinterland and the semi-urban landscapes that we traverse today. InspiralLondon is an ambitious artist-led project, working collectively to create a new walk trail spiralling out through London, from Kings Cross, ending and beginning again at Gravesend. The complete, 300 mile spiral walk is split into segments – this is segment 23.

If you would like to help fund the walks, go to https://www.spacehive.com/coolwalks