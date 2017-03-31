Prince William meets the heroes of St Thomas’ Hospital following terror attack

Yesterday, HRH Duke of Cambridge, met staff from St Thomas’ Hospital who were among the first on the scene following the Westminster Bridge terrorist attack.

They included doctors, nurses and physiotherapists who treated the wounded on the bridge, as well as staff who led the Trust’s response to the incident.

The Duke met the following; Carl McIntosh – Security Operations Manager raised the alert so that the hospital could be ‘locked down’ following the terrorist attack, when there were fears of other attacks and so ensuring the safety of patients, visitors and staff was paramount

Charlotte Wilce – Senior Physiotherapist attended patients on Westminster Bridge after witnessing the attack from the hospital

Dr Gareth Lloyd – Junior doctor attended patients on Westminster Bridge after witnessing the attack while he was on his way to work at St Thomas’ Hospital

Dr Colleen Anderson – Junior doctor attended patients on Westminster Bridge after witnessing the attack from the hospital

Jess Child – Resilience Manager plays a key role in emergency planning and preparedness and was actively involved in managing the impact of the major incident on the hospital as it unfolded

Photo caption (left to right):

Dr Holly Gettings – A&E Consultant 2 patients were admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital for treatment via A&E following the terrorist attack

Margaret Kallon – Ward Sister 1 of the 2 patients admitted to St Thomas’ for treatment was cared for by Margaret and her team

Rob Nichols – Acting Head of Nursing, Inpatient Services leads the team of Site Nurse Practitioners (SNPs) who were key in the hospital’s response to the major incident as it unfolded

Phot courtesy of Maxine Hoeksma