BBC’S Gardeners‘ World presenter, Flo Headlam dug up the firSt turf to help create a therapeutic garden in the churchyard of St Mary’S Church in LewiSham.

She waS joined by a 55-Strong team of volunteers from the Ladywell Unit and the church who are working on the project which aimS to give people the well-being benefits gardening BRINGS and provide a place of beauty and peace for the whole community.

Vicky Foxcroft the MP for Lewisham Deptford, Councillor Stella Jeffrey, Father Steve Hall, the vicar of St Mary’S and Carmine De Rosa, from the integrated psychological therapy team at South London and Maudsley Mental Health Trust also pitched in to help at the event in the churchyard in Lewisham High Street on Saturday, March 18.

Mr De Rosa, said: “The idea is for patients from the Ladywell Unit to volunteer in the garden So they can get the therapeutic benefits and feeling of well-being gardening can bring.

“It iS known to particularly help people with the depressive feelings that accompany most mental health issues.

“It is physical and people are rewarded because the good results of their work are visible and So it can give help to lift in spirits.

“It also provides a chance for them to work alongside other volunteers and help them to feel integrated in the community “The garden is also to provide a lovely tranquil oasis for everyone to enjoy and transform a green Space that has been rather neglected.

“It is actually a beautiful churchyard with Some rare old trees. Some of which are 300 to 400 YEARS old.”

One of the volunteers said: “It’s a brilliant opportunity to get away from all the daily stresses of life and have some mindfulness during the gardening session.

“There is a chance to socialize in a pleasant environment with other members of the group and I appreciate the contact with nature.”