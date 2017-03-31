Victim of fatal A2 collision named

The victim of a fatal road traffic collision in Eltham has been named.

Police and the London Ambulance Service were called at 07:03hrs on Tuesday, 21 March to reports of a moped in collision with a lorry and then a coach.

The collision took place on the A2 between Westhorne Avenue and Kidbrooke Park Road, SE9.

The rider of the moped was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed and formal identification has taken place. The deceased is Juranas Narvilas, 47 (25.10.69) a Lithuanian national from Eltham.

The drivers of the lorry and the coach stopped at the scene – there have been no arrests.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit based at Catford continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the witness appeal line on 020 8285 1574.