Friday, March 31, 2017
Victim of fatal A2 collision named

Victim of fatal A2 collision named

By Shuz Azam -
0
66

 

The victim of a fatal road traffic collision in Eltham has been named.

Police and the London Ambulance Service were called at 07:03hrs on Tuesday, 21 March to reports of a moped in collision with a lorry and then a coach.

The collision took place on the A2 between Westhorne Avenue and Kidbrooke Park Road, SE9.

The rider of the moped was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed and formal identification has taken place. The deceased is Juranas Narvilas, 47 (25.10.69) a Lithuanian national from Eltham.

The drivers of the lorry and the coach stopped at the scene – there have been no arrests.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit based at Catford continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the witness appeal line on 020 8285 1574.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Shuz Azam
Assistant Editor | Shuz Azam has been a journalist for more than 20 years and although he trained in Shropshire at the Shropshire Star where he later worked as a reporter his first job in London was working on the Mercury in Deptford. He later moved to the sister paper the South London Press working as reporter, sub editor, production editor and deputy editor. He has also worked in West London as editor of the Ealing Gazette and content manager of Uxbridge Gazette, Harrow Observer and Bucks Examiner and Advertiser. Today he is assistant editor of the South London Press and works for all our titles.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Victim of fatal A2 collision named