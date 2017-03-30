Teenagers stage conference to tackle knife crime

A group of young people are organising a conference on stopping knife crime as part of their training to become entrepreneurs.

The teenagers aged 16-18 are currently studying for national certificates on developing their enterprise skills under Polino UK Ltd, facilitated by the From Boyhood to Manhood Foundation.

They decided to organise a conference to raise awareness against knife crime, which takes place tomorrow from 4-7pm at the The Trinity College Centre, 1 Newent Close, Camberwell Green, London SE15 6EF.

Southwark’s mayor, deputy mayor, borough police cmmander, several councillors, community leaders and a large array of young people will be at the event.

Programme:

4pm – 4:15 Arrival of guests, welcome and light refreshments.

4:15 – 4:20 Welcome speech by Prof Christopher (Academic Head, Polino UK Ltd.)

4:20 – 4:35 Presentation by the project students.

4:35 – 4:45 Speech by Councillor Kath Whittam, the Honourable Mayor of Southwark.

4:45 – 4:55 Speech by Councillor Barrie Hargrove, Cabinet Member for Communities, Safety & Leisure in Southwark.

4:55 – 5:05 Speech by Inspector Alexander Ogilvie, Inspector in charge of local policing in Southwark.

5:05 – 5:15 Speech by Elena Noel, Co-Chair Anti-Knife Crime Forum, Board Member and Former Co-Chair Southwark Safer Neighbourhood Board (MOPAC)

5:15 – 5:25 Speech by Oliver Kinzonzi, Tutor (Polino), Youth worker and Director of New Build Creative resources (Music Studio).

5:25 – 5:35 Speech by Rev. Nicholas Elders, St. Georges Camberwell Church.

5:35 – 5:45 Speech by Decima Francis MBE, CEO & Founder of From Boyhood to Manhood Foundation.

5: 45 – 6:00 Question/Answer session.

6pm – 6:30 Performances by youths.

6:30 – 6:40 Raffle Draw.

6:40 – 6:45 Closing remarks by the Project Leader Soraya.

6:45 – 7:00 Networking