New project launched to prevent young people becoming involved in gangs and violent crime

Young people who are at risk of becoming involved in gangs and violent crime in South London will be targeted in an intensive new project launched this week.

Pre-teens and teenagers in Lambeth, Southwark and Croydon will be supported by Barnardo’s YouTurn project workers, who will work directly with schools, community groups and families to help young people make better life choices, including girls and young women.

The three-year initiative is being funded with £360,000 of National Lottery funding from the Big Lottery Fund. It is based on a successful YouTurn project run by Barnardo’s in Southwark and Lambeth between 2012 and 2015, which carried out group work sessions with more than 300 young people in schools and in the community, and provided intensive one-to-one support for 31 at-risk young people. Nine out of ten of those supported were from black and minority ethnic communities.

The new project was commissioned amid concern about a 32 per cent rise in the number of young girls committing criminal offences in Croydon between 2012 and 2014, and a 51 per cent rise in Lambeth over the same period.

Young people, teachers, professionals and community workers from the three boroughs will gather for the official launch of the project at Barnardo’s: The Triangle, in Coxwell Road, Crystal Palace, on Thursday, March 30, from 1pm to 3pm.

Lynn Gradwell, Director of Barnardo’s in London, said: “Too often, young people in south London find themselves being pressured into situations involving gangs and violence. It’s all too easy for teenagers and even younger children to become embroiled in activity which puts themselves and others at risk. Just a few poor decisions can lead to a chain of events from which both boys and girls find it very hard to escape.

“We’re really pleased to have received this National Lottery funding to develop a new YouTurn project which will build on all the work we have already done in Southwark and Lambeth, and extend it for the first time to support vulnerable young people and families in Croydon. We’re confident that the project will have a positive impact on the lives of many young people, helping them to make better and safer life choices over the long term.”

Dawn Austwick, Chief Executive at the Big Lottery Fund said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, young people across London will benefit from life-changing guidance and coaching, which will help steer them into education, employment and a rewarding future.”

To speak to a member of the team about running YouTurn sessions in Southwark, Lambeth or Croydon please call 020 7790 4621.