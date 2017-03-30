Southeastern rail franchise consultation flawed as underestimates population growth says MP

A GREENWICH MP says the consultation on the future franchise for the Southeastern rail network is flawed as it used figures which underestimated the population growth by 50 per cent.

Teresa Pearce MP who represents Thamesmead and Erith challenged the use of the figure of 36,000 new homes for South East London in the Government’s consultation on the future proposals for the railway network.

In response to her inquiry she was told the correct figure should be around 68,400 by the Department for Transport. The MP who is the Shadow Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government is concerned the consultation documents have not been changed to reflect the error.

The Shaping the Future documents sets out the challenges facing the Southeastern service and future proposals in view of the current contract due to end in 2018. Ms Pearce is concerned that the consultation is deeply flawed and she is opposing proposals for trains on some lines to only go to one central London station, such as Cannon Street.

Ms Pearce MP said: “Sadly this flawed consultation on the future of the service is based on incorrect information and massively underestimates the number of new homes to come in the local area and the number of people who will be using the service in the future. Failing to assess the service level needed accurately will only exacerbate the problems and leave rail users paying more and more for less and less.

“I am not confident that the future demand for rail services in South East London is being fully considered and consulted on, and if they have made mistakes on this, what else have they made mistakes on?”

We all know the historic issues of delays, overcrowding and cancellations on the current Southeastern service, which is why it was so shocking that in 2014 the Government renewed their contract, to the ire of commuters and rail users. Since then these problems have continued, and with the contract due to end in 2018, there is an opportunity to bring the service up to scratch.”

She said: “Losing direct connections to certain central London stations would be a major change to the service and I would encourage everybody to respond directly to the consultation. It would significantly increase journey times, and would lead to major problems of overcrowding and further pressure on already busy interchange stations like Lewisham.”

A spokeswoman from the Department for Transport told The Mercury: “An administrative error was made in our recent South Eastern consultation document. It has since been corrected.”

Visit https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/future-of-south-eastern-rail-services or by email to BetterSouthEastern@dft.gsi.gov.uk.