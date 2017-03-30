Stars swap soaps for hubble, bubble, as the new cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is announced

Rehearsals began this week for the new West End cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and many of the new recruits are familiar faces, having appeared in some of the most popular soap operas on our screens.

The cast includes Waterloo Road’s Jamie Glover as Harry Potter, Holby City’s Rakie Ayola as Hermione Granger and Eastenders’ Thomas Aldridge as Ron Weasley.

They will be joined by Emma Lowndes as Ginny Potter, Theo Ancient as Albus Potter and Helen Aluko as Rose Granger-Weasley. Playing Draco Malfoy will be James Howard with Samuel Blenkin as his son Scorpius Malfoy.

The new cast also includes David Annen, Ruthxjiah Bellenea, Danny Dalton, Leah Haile, Rupert Henderson, Elizabeth Hill, April Hughes, James McGregor, Sarah Miele, Jordan Paris, James Phoon, Henry Rundle, Ged Simmons, Mark Theodore, Gideon Turner, Ed White and original cast members Nicola Alexis, Rosemary Annabella, Phoebe Austen, Annabel Baldwin, Jabez Cheeseman, Morag Cross, Esme Grace, Lowri James, Martin Johnston, Alfred Jones, Barry McCarthy, Sandy McDade, Tom Mackley, Harrison Noble, Ben Roberts, Nuno Silva , Hope Sizer and Joshua Wyatt, who complete the 42-strong company playing a variety of characters, including seven children who will alternate two roles.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in June 2016 at the Palace Theatre and is now the recipient of thirteen theatre awards including the Evening Standard Best Play Award. Earlier this month it was announced that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was nominated for a record-breaking eleven Olivier awards, making it the most nominated new play in Olivier history.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn’t much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband and father of three school-age children. While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is currently booking to 29 April 2018. The next advance ticket release will take place on 25 April 2017. You can visit the website for further details www.harrypottertheplay.com/ticket-information