Charlton announce £13.5million loss for the 2015-16 season

Charlton have reported a £13.5million loss for the 2015-16 season – claiming extra expense was incurred trying to save Championship status.

It is a £9.5m increase on the previous 12 months. The Addicks say there were increased costs of nearly £4m, which largely went on January transfers and salaries.

In a statement Charlton state: “These levels of losses are clearly unsustainable and will not be repeated. This financial result [is] reflective of the disappointing season on the pitch.”

They added that there was “a conscious decision not to sell players during the season to try and maintain Championship status”.

The financial statement, filed to Companies House yesterday, does not include the summer sales of Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jordan Cousins and Nick Pope, which generated £6.1m. That will go into the 2016-17 accounts, along with the big-money January deal taking Ademola Lookman to Everton.

Charlton say matchday income was down nine per cent due to “a decrease in attendances and fan discontent”. That figure will be hit harder in the current campaign, with only 6,500 season-ticket holders in League One.

Turnover increased from £11.8m to £12.1m.

Central income, payments from the EFL and Premier League, increased 19 per cent to £5m.