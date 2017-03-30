Athletics round-up: Alexander fourth at SIAB Cross Country International

Herne Hill Harriers’ Charlotte Alexander placed a superb fourth in the intermediate girls race as she represented the England Schools team at the annual SIAB Cross Country International at Margam Country Park, Wales.

Alexander still has another year in this age group for school races, writes Geoff Jerwood.

Jaden Kennedy had to race over the same 4,610m distance in the Junior Boys event, significantly further than the 3,000m he has been used to this winter. He finished 10th tenth on his international debut and was the youngest team member

Harriers’ A team were eighth at the Southern Road Relay Championship at Cyclopark in Gravesend, with fine backup provided by the B side.

They were ahead of some traditionally top teams like Woodford Green, Southampton, Shaftesbury Barnet, Newham. They comfortably beat local rivals Hercules Wimbledon, Blackheath & Bromley and South London Harriers.

Chris Busaileh sent the team off to a cracking start, placing ninth on the first leg. Alan Barnes ran a short leg and handed over just outside the top 10. Mike Cummings was 14th when it was star man Lewis Lloyd’s leg – but crucially a few of the opposition were lined up for him to chase.

Lloyd’s time of 12.57 for the 4.26km stage was the fastest in the overall standings, 15 seconds quicker than his closest rival over the six short stages throughout the afternoon, to move Harriers up to fourth.

Next for Harriers was relative newcomer Carl Delaney, thrown in at the deep end on a loaded long stage.

The club were eighth when Lascelles Hussey took over and he overtook a Bedford team who are serial winners of Southern and national medal winners to move up to sixth at the halfway stage.

Sean Fitzpatrick ran a fine seventh stage and handed over in ninth to Jack Hillier for an eighth stage on which he overtook usual big hitters Shaftesbury and Belgrave Harriers (who did) and he also gained good ground on Woodford Green.

On leg nine Dave Mulvee spent the entire leg just behind the Woodford man. Simon Coombes was Harriers’ only over-40 in the A team, but his 10th leg will have bettered many of the younger short stage men as he moved into seventh place.

Jeff Cunningham was on for stage 11 with Herne Hill eighth with one leg to run – Alex Hobley was a good man to finish the job and retain that position.

The ladies team were mainly returning from injury lay-offs and came 16th. The star performer was Chloe Tighe, who despite recent missed training due to injury was the winner of the first leg with a time of 15.10 that stood up as the fifth fastest overall of the four short stages in the relay.

Julia Wedmore handed over in 14th. Herne Hill’s ladies track and field captain Steph Mitchell ran the third leg in an important step back into racing again after not having toed a start line since last August and then cross country captain Karen Ellison completed only her third race of the winter on the other long stage. Helen Hadjam and Olivia Zeltner ran the fifth and sixth legs.

Harriers’ men’s B team was also an important showing for the second consecutive year. Matthew Robertson, Andrew Warburton, Simon Messenger, James Ward, Gavern Newsum, Dave Adam, Keith Newton, Sam Knight, Jonathan Ratcliffe, Deron Fagan, then Ratcliffe ran again. Over-60 club president Waldy Pauzers anchored the team.

Hercules Wimbledon

Despite fielding a weakened team, Hercules Wimbledon comfortably qualified for next month’s English National 12-stage road relay championship at Cyclopark, Gravesend, writes Tom Pollak.

Several of the club’s top runners were missing but the reserves rose to the challenge and Hercules Wimbledon repeated the 14th place they achieved when competing at Gravesend in 2016.

The team made a strong start with Alex Robinson handing over in 10th place after covering the initial 7.2km in 20:21, the fastest long leg performance by a Hercules Wimbledon runner.

Finn Johnson (14:36) slipped to 15th on the second stage over 4.8km with Connor Bindler (22:34) losing further ground, dropping to 18th.

Andrew Penney, in his first race of the year, ran a storming fourth leg in 13:34 to lift the team to 15th place, posting Hercules Wimbledon’s fastest short leg of the day.

Jonny Cornish (20:32) moved up to 12th place on the fifth stage before Neil Fraser (14:44) handed over in 13th place at the half-way point.

Ben Toomer (20:35) gained a place on the seventh leg with Justin Reid (14:41) slipping to 13th. Joe Toomey (21:55) held 13th with supervet Pete Clarke (15:22) dropping to 14th, a position held by Joe Clark (21:56) and Rob Tuer (14:43) on the final two stages.

Adam Harwood posted a lifetime best of 17:36 when he won the Wimbledon Common 5km parkrun on Saturday.

It was Harwood’s third victory in 141 appearances in the event since making his debut in June 2009. He took six seconds off his PB set last October. He finished 14 seconds clear of the runner-up.

David Scrimshaw also improved on his previous best time for the course in finishing third in 18:36, six seconds faster than his time in August 2015. Over 50 veteran Peter Lee posted the day’s top age-graded performance in finishing fifth in 18:48. Gina Galbraith was second woman finisher in 20:32.

James Davis won the parkrun at Pegwell Bay, Kent, in 17:41 while the club provided both the boys and girls winners in the Wimbledon Park junior 2km event on Sunday through Samuel Masters (7:34) and Emily Dunipace (9:23).

Husband and wife David and Claire Grima were second in the men’s and women’s events at Bushy Park, Chris Ore was fifth in Burgess Park, Southwark and Khaled Diaw ninth in Bishop’s Park, Fulham.

Richard McDowell came third out of more than 300 runners in the Orion 15 miles cross country race in Epping Forest despite going off course.

Adam Harwood completed a busy weekend by finishing third out of 862 runners in the Lidl Kingston Breakfast 8.2 miles run on Sunday in 48:17.

Ellen Weir helped Surrey make a clean sweep of the four team titles in the South East Schools Inter-Counties cross country meeting at Priory Park, Reigate, when she finished 10th in the junior girls race.

BLACKHEATH & BROMLEY HARRIERS

Ava White represented England in the under-15 girls race at the SIAB Cross Country International, finishing ninth in 15.52 and only 45 seconds down on the winner.

At the South-East Schools Inter Counties champs at Reigate for under-13s and under-15s, Blackheath had eight athletes on display.

In the under-15 boys, Sam Reardon was ninth with Tom Brash 16th. In the under-13 boys race, Max Gregson came in 22nd with Matthew Smith 33rd.

Ellie Dolby was 12th in the under-15 girls – Heidi Forsyth 19th, Olivia Berry 40th and Kelsey Pullin 50th.

The 12-stage men and 6-stage women relays at the Cyclopark, Gravesend but Harriers were unable to fill either team and so were unable to finish in the top 25 and qualify for the finals later in the year.