Ice-hockey: Streatham into play-off semi-finals after knocking out Solent Devils

Streatham booked their place in the semi-finals of the National Ice Hockey League South play-offs – a tactical reshuffle paying dividends in a dramatic 3-2 win over Solent Devils at Streatham Arena last weekend.

The RedHawks had already secured a 2-2 tie in the first leg of the quarter final on the South Coast.

Callum Best and George Norcliffe had been the scorers in the away game but coach Jeremy Cornish decided to adjust his lines for the crunch clash in South London after watching his goal-shy side struggle to find the net in recent weeks.

Winger Steven Fisher, 30, was handed a more prominent role than in previous weeks and slotted in alongside old line mates Sean Scarbrough and Joe Allen. The former Cardiff man made an instant impact, teeing up American Scarbrough for the opening goal after only six minutes.

“The coach only told us before the game that we wold be playing together on a line,” admitted Fisher, who has endured his worst season points-wise in over 10 years.

“Sean and I have played together many times before and we have a connection. I know where he is going to be and vice-versa. It’s been a struggle this season and I haven’t been playing too much – hopefully this can be the kick-start for the rest of the play-offs for me.”

Fisher had a hand in Streatham’s third goal after Ryan Giles had scored the second with a speculative effort from the right wing.

It was Allen that started the move and laid the puck off to Fisher, who went behind the net and spun quickly back deceiving the Devils defence to find Scarbrough in front of the net and he buried the puck into the net.

“It was good to play with Fish again,” said Scarbrough, who was named man of the match for his performance.

“He has good vision and when you get passes like that it makes your job so much easier. We both worked really well with Joe [Allen] as a combination all night and that bodes well for this coming weekend in the semi-final.”

Streatham take on Invicta Dynamos in the two-legged affair with the winner likely to face either Chelmsford Chieftains or London Raiders in the final the following week.

Invicta have had the better of Streatham in recent fixtures with the last encounter a 5-2 defeat in Kent. Streatham will start the weekend as slight underdogs but are still expecting a big crowd at Streatham Arena on Saturday.

“It’s a situation where everything is on the line,” explained Scarbrough.

“If we perform and win the tie then we get another weekend of hockey together as a group but obviously if not then it’s the summer holidays for us all.

“We have shown in parts what we are capable but against Invicta we are going to have to be focused over both games if we want to advance.”