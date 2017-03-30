Late flurry needed as Dons see off Chichester challenge

Wimbledon needed to produce a flurry of points in the final 15 minutes to eventually secure a 45-25 victory over struggling Chichester in National League 3 London & SE.

With just three league games remaining the South London club is certain of at least a second-place finish and a play-off for promotion on April 29.

The second-placed Dons looked to be coasting to an easy victory as they led 28-3 after 35 minutes.

But with 15 minutes remaining they had been pegged back to 28-25, suggesting an embarrassing defeat might be on the cards.

The kickable penalty brought about by Dons pressure from the kick-off was surprisingly missed by Bryan Croke, but it was to be his only failure of the afternoon, converting all six tries and a penalty.

His first, on seven minutes came after his own chip was gathered by lock Campbell Tait, who made a good 15 metres before offloading to the supporting Jack Reville to score.

Chichester scored a penalty but then came some sparkling running rugby from the home side, with forwards and backs combining to score three fine tries.

Flanker Gary Crowe got the first, spotting a defensive gap from a maul five metres out. Croke sprinted in for the second after a strong run from lock Andy Hore and no.8 Roy Godfrey powered over for the third after a wave of driving mauls.

Just before half-time a harsh-looking yellow card for Croke and the resulting penalty in the Dons’ 22 gave Chichester the opportunity to create a good score in the corner which was converted.

With Croke still absent and three replacements brought on, Wimbledon lost their shape and concentration throughout the third quarter. A rampant Chichester created three well-worked tries. Fortunately for Wimbledon none were converted.

Croke’s penalty conversion extended the lead back to six and seemed to spark Dons into action for the final period.

Tait stole a Chichester lineout in the visitor’s 22 and surges by Godfrey and prop Phil Viane almost made the line. Several phases on, the pack drove over for new boy George Beale to touch down.

The final Wimbledon try was scored by captain Godfrey, picking from the base of a strong scrum, half-selling a dummy and strolling over the tryline.

Wimbledon travel to Guernsey on Saturday.