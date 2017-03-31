Millwall midfielder Ben Thompson happy to embrace play-off pressure

Ben Thompson knows the pressure is firmly on Millwall after their post-FA Cup results – but reckons it is something to embrace.

The Lions are now 7/1 for promotion from League One after Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United.

And Millwall must extend an eight-game unbeaten run at The Den when they face Scunthorpe United on Saturday or make their dwindling top-six hopes dented even further.

Southend United have won three fixtures in a row to jump from ninth to sixth in the standings and face struggling Oldham tomorrow.

It turns the heat up on the Lions’ hopes of securing a play-off place for the second campaign in a row.

“There’s pressure in every game but coming towards the end of the season it is added, every point matters,” said Thompson. “It’s all vitally important. It spurs everybody on.

“A little bit of pressure didn’t hurt anyone. It drives me to play better and achieve what we set out to achieve.”

Thompson doesn’t see any reason why Millwall should be written out of the promotion equation, even though Southend are three points clear and enjoy a healthy goal difference advantage.

“Of course we can still do it,” said the midfielder, 21. “There’s no reason why not. We’ve got the talent in the dressing room. All the boys are raring to go. There’s a good togetherness. We need to tear through the games and keep getting points – we’ll be fine.

“We haven’t been in our best form, but there’s no reason in one game that we can’t turn that around.”

Millwall have taken two points from 12 since their FA Cup exit at Tottenham Hotspur. And the reverse at Bramall Lane means the South Londoners have one victory on their travels since November 26 – 2-0 at bottom club Coventry City.

But Thompson quickly rejects any notion that the 6-0 hammering in north London had any bearing on results since.

“Not at all,” he said. “We knew it was going to be hard – they are one of the best teams in the country. We did the best we could. The talent in that team was a joke. We couldn’t match that. I don’t think any of the boys were too disheartened by that. We focus on the league and promotion, that’s all we worry about.

“We’re very good at home, we play well in front of our fans there. I don’t think anything needs to be changed [in terms of away tactics]. We go out with the same attitude as at home. If we get three points Saturday then everyone can be on a high again.”

There were positives to take out of the match against the Blades. Lee Gregory missed a chance to halve the deficit in the second-half following a wonderful take and sliderule pass from Jed Wallace.

Thompson said: “It was a tough game. They are a good side, that’s why they are where they are. We didn’t put in our best performance – but it wasn’t our worst.

“We had chances and points in the game where we were a little on top. We didn’t take them. None of the boys dwell on our losses or points dropped. We know we need to be fired up and ready to go.

The better team won. It just wasn’t our day. We go again Saturday.”

The last campaign was Thompson’s breakthrough campaign. He won the club’s Young Player of the Year award, featuring 36 times. He is already on 41 appearances in the 2016-17 season.

Thompson had been benched for the two matches before the Blades clash. He missed the February fixtures against Southend and Port Vale due to injury.

“I had a 16 cm tear in my hamstring. Surprisingly I recovered pretty quickly from that, but two weeks out was horrible. I hate missing games and being away from the squad. It’s part and parcel of football, I have to learn that.”

“I was told at the start of the season I couldn’t play every game, that it was going to be tough in my second season, getting through a lot of work in matches does take a toll on you.

“I’ve suffered a little bit with an injury. Maybe that helps now, being a little more fresh. When Calum [Butcher] has come into the team he has been very good, especially the FA Cup one against Leicester. That’s the good thing we have in the squad – we can chop and change it and still have the same ability-wise on the bench.”