Creative district for Woolwich to rival the Southbank set to be established

A district to rival the South Bank is to be created in Woolwich on the historic ammunitions factory site by the Thames

A cluster of five Grade II-listed buildings are to be home to arts groups and stage shows, including one recently discovered to have unparalleled acoustics which is to be converted to be suitable for large symphony orchestra performances.

Greenwich council approved a £31m investment plan on Wednesday night to transform a section of the historic Royal Arsenal river front site into a 16,500sqm creative district.

It is to include concert venues, rehearsal and studio spaces, offices, restaurants and a base for internationally acclaimed theatre companies.

The buildings to be revamped are the site’s former cartridge factory, Royal Laboratory offices, gun carriage shop, Royal Military Academy and Building 41 from the ammunitions factory. A spokesman from the council said: “Tests have indicated that Building 41 will have a high quality acoustics for classical and acoustics music, including large symphony orchestras with choirs.

“The nature of the building’s size and roof structure means that it gives a very impressive reverb response for orchestral and choral work.”

Denise Hyland, the leader of the council, said: “This will cement Woolwich as a destination in its own right, with a direct Crossrail link, it will give even more reason for visitors to flock to the town.

“The benefits will filter out into the neighbouring areas in particular, like Plumstead, Abbey Wood and Thamesmead, and I am sure residents will really benefit from having such an attraction right on their doorstep.

“For almost 300 years, the Royal Arsenal was a major employer and the backbone of the local economy. These exciting plans place the site at the forefront of providing local jobs once more. Approximately one in six people in London work in the creative industries; this proposal will create new skills and wide ranging employment opportunities.”

Joyce Wilson, London area director of the Arts Council England, said: “This is a tremendously exciting time for Woolwich, and I am truly delighted, and impressed, that the Royal Borough of Greenwich is such a strong champion for culture and heritage in the area.

“It is heartening that arts and culture remain so firmly at the centre of the borough’s work in Woolwich, and I am pleased that the Arts Council has been able to support this through our cultural destinations fund, ensuring that the development both celebrates the area and stays true to its community.”

Confirmed resident tenants in the new creative district include Academy Performing Arts, Chickenshed, Dash Arts and Royal Greenwich Heritage Trust. Discussions with a

number of other leading arts organisations are also ongoing.