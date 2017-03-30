Review: Uncomplicated and unsophisticated: The Miser at the Garrick Theatre

There’s no doubt that casting a celebrity in a West End show helps to put bums on seats. Cast two or even three and you’re almost guaranteed good tickets sales, but sometimes this is at the expense of a quality production and sadly that’s the case with The Miser at the Garrick Theatre, writes Nicky Sweetland.

The farcical comedy written by Molèire has received an update from Sean Foley and Phil Porter and an injection of with well known names, including Griff Rhys Jones, Mathew Horne and, making his West End debut, comedian Lee Mack.

Unfortunately, the old adage that no one is as big as the show doesn’t apply to this production and the once comical collection of pros has instead been turned into a star vehicle for its leading cast.

If you’re a fan of Lee Mack, you’ll love his audience interaction, ad-lib and popular culture references, but I’m afraid I found it a bit like a pantomime, only without the joyful musical interludes and clever double entendres.

Uncomplicated, unsophisticated and after the first few moments, all pretty boring, this show will appeal to those who want to replicate a night at home in front of the television, but for those looking for a real theatrical comedy experience, I would suggest popping up the road to see David Tennant’s masterful Don Juan in another Molèire adaptation instead.

The Miser runs at the Garrick Theatre until 3rd June.