Review: ‘Lacks the suspense needed to make it an enthralling stage show’: Escape the Scaffold at Theatre 503

Titas Hadler’s dystopian thriller evokes confusion with its shifting timelines and hints at a Big Brother style regime, but it lacks the suspense needed to make it an enthralling stage show, writes Nicky Sweetland.

Flipping back and fourth across a decade of deceit, Grace (Rosie Sheehy) is immersed in a world where her struggles with inner insecurities are projected onto her two potential suitors; Marcus (Charles Reston) a pompous privileged right wing toff-who will offer her security-and Aaron (Trieve Balckwood-Cambridge), who offers a free spirited optimism.

The trio begins as uni housemates, but it becomes apparent, after some type of shift in the country’s political landscape that Aaron’s Bolshevik leanings become unmanageable for his cohorts.

I say it becomes apparent; you’ve got to do a lot of your own guessing to make sense of what is being portrayed in act one. Much of the dialogue is very disjointed and the conversation feels false, but I can only assume this is a ploy to make us feel unsettled, although it actually just leaves the opening sequences with an unprofessional air.

As the play settles into a rhythm things improve and the cast are more able to examine the intricacies of their complex characters, but with a perplexing subplot, which leads to a lack of any real suspense, you’ll be left wondering if you ever got to grips with the message this production is attempting to convey.

Escape the Scaffold is running at Theatre 503 until 15th April.