Charlton coach has turned down boss offers – and explains how he has grown since being a number two

Richie Barker believes his stint as Karl Robinson’s number two will make him better equipped when he next steps into management.

The Charlton first-team coach, 41, had spells in charge at Bury, Crawley Town and Portsmouth before joining the Liverpudlian’s staff at Milton Keynes in 2014.

And when Robinson got the Valley gig in November, Barker chose to make the switch to South London a month later when his caretaker boss spell at Buckinghamshire was ended with Robbie Neilson’s appointment.

“I was offered a role to stay at MK but I felt it was in the best interests of everybody if I moved on. I don’t think he needed me in the background complicating things.

“Karl did the right thing, assessing the people he had here. That’s only right and fair. When I left MK he felt he needed me. I don’t think it was inevitable I would come once he got the job – I’m not disrespectful of the people here.”

The pair did not know each other well when Robinson made Barker his assistant at Milton Keynes in April 2014, just days after being sacked by Pompey.

“I’d managed against him a few times at Bury and Crawley – we’d shared our views on the game and how we want it to be played. I had a respect for the way his teams played at MK, I think it was a mutual thing. We bumped into each other on the circuit. We’d sit together scouting games and when my team was on TV he would often by doing the studio stuff.

“When people come and see us work they see that it works. We’re two very different personalities but when two people work so closely together then their strengths and weaknesses have to counteract each other.

“We don’t always agree. When I first went to MK I said ‘I won’t agree with everything you do – but I’ll always back you. If I just agree you might as well do it by yourself’.

“I’m the less animated of the two of us on the sidelines. I’m probably doing that inside. Anyone sat behind us can see how involved he gets. It doesn’t mean I’m any less passionate. I have to be the one who stands back a little bit.”

Barker had almost instant success in his own career as a manager. He replaced Alan Knill at Bury in April 2011 and the Shakers had six straight wins as they sealed promotion to League One. After that he headed south.

“I very much enjoy what I have done for the last three-and-a-bit years.I have had the opportunity in the last three years to manage which I have turned down. I think Karl is quite keen for me to do it again.

“At Crawley we finished in the highest position in their history. At Bury we finished the highest in 19 years. There was an element of success.

“I’d like to think I’d be a better manager than I was before. I’m learning from Karl but I’m not going to say never. Karl would like to see me go and stand on my own two feet and give it a go – not quite yet.”

So why does he think that he would be more rounded as a manager in the future?

“I would be a better coach. One of the reasons I stepped back to be an assistant is that I felt my position was coaching,” explained Barker. “But you find as a manager that your time is taken away from that.

“You are attending board meetings, dealing with the press and agents…I wanted to be on the training ground.

“I’ve got better tactical knowledge, picking someone else’s brain in Karl. One of Karl’s major strengths is managing upwards. I’m probably a slightly more outspoken Yorkshireman. I need to learn to be a bit more diplomatic in that respect.”

The role of a boss is to take the praise when things go right and be a target if a season goes wrong. Barker, like any right-hand man, is immune to those external pressures.

“I’m not going to say I care any less,” he said. “That’s not true. It hurts me on a Saturday evening as much as Karl. If we’ve had a defeat then we will speak two or three times that night.

“It might be him cheering me up, saying it is not that bad, or me seeing a positive. There are slightly different conversations you have to have as a manager – with chief executives, chairman and the media. That is probably the bit that makes it extra stressful.”