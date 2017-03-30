Women’s football round-up: Palace Ladies push Tottenham as Lionesses get ready for Everton test

Palace Ladies pushed Women’s Premier South leaders Tottenham as they slipped to a narrow 2-1 defeat on Sunday.

The Eagles only lost by a single goal in the first league meeting and were only knocked out of the cup after a lengthy penalty shootout.

Palace took the lead when Gemma Bryan coolly slotted home on 10 minutes. Bianca Baptiste levelled in the last seconds of the opening 45 minutes.

Bryan hit the post and the Eagles had a goal disallowed. Spurs took the three points with a late goal.

Palace manager Dean Davenport said: “There is naturally a feeling of disappointment amongst a group of players who know how close they are to getting results that they deserve in top games like this. Spurs are on a roll in the league season, as we were last season, where those close games find a way of going your way. Credit to them for making the most of this momentum.

“We have to be proud at where we are now. We know what we still want to achieve this season and will keep working hard to get it. There are many who would not have fancied us being where we are – but the belief in the camp has always been strong and it is down to us all, to push ourselves over the remaining games.”

Fifth-placed Palace host Lewes this Sunday at Bromley FC (2pm).

Millwall Lionesses are back in action in the FA Women’s Super League 2 on Sunday as they face Everton at Fisher’s St Paul’s Sports Ground (2pm).

Lionesses are eighth out of 10 teams, drawing two of their opening four matches.

Charlton Women conceded a late equaliser as they drew with Coventry United on Sunday. Avilla Bergin put the Addicks in front in the first-half only for Jade Brook to respond in the 89th minute.

Portsmouth away is next up on Sunday.