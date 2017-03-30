AJ Carter to end 17-month absence from ring on Sunday at Crystal Palace’s National Sports Centre

AJ Carter is set to end 17 months out of the ring when he faces Kamil Sokolowski at Crystal Palace’s National Sports Centre on Sunday.

The Brixton heavyweight had time on the sidelines due to major shoulder surgery and was set to box towards the end of 2016, only for the bout to fall through.

“There were some issues with the British Boxing Board of Control which have been resolved,” said Carter, whose record stands at eight wins and two losses.

“I’ve asked for a tough guy, so that I can shake off any ring rust. I didn’t want to just go in and blow someone out in a round or two after a year-and-a-half on the sidelines.

“If I get rounds in, even better, to get my body back in motion again. I don’t feel I’ll have much rust but nothing replicates fighting – just getting your timing and range.

“I’ve been working on a lot of stuff in my time out with Richard Williams, I’ve got stuff to get reacquainted with or try out and practice.”

Carter has sparred with Dominic Akinlade, who headlines the Dove Promotions show, and Polish prospect Krzysztof Zimnoch, whose record is 21-1-1.

“My time out has been frustrating. But my mentality is that everything happens for a reason. I take the positives from a negative, that I can train more and improve on what myself and Richard have been doing.”

Carter is also a patron for Afewee Training Centre in Brixton. The registered charity now has a permanent base – with £30,000 raised and the same figure in a grant handed over by Lewisham council. Their new gym will open next month.

“Since it opened in 2014 we have been fighting for a permanent home and we’ve got it,” said Carter. “Having the council behind us is a great thing.”