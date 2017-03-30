Dons midfielder reveals game played to decide who took penalty against Rochdale

AFC Wimbledon midfielder Dean Parrett’s years in the playground weren’t wasted, the Hampstead-born player revealed when he explained how he came to take the penalty that capped the four-minute, three-goal burst that eventually saw off an impressive ten-man Rochdale on Tuesday night.

“We actually played rock, paper, scissors to see who won,” said the former Stevenage midfielder, “with Lyle [Taylor] right there and then.

“He said ‘I’m taking it, and I said ‘go on, rock, paper, scissors’, he naturally just put his hand up and I beat him and I was like ‘I’ve got to take it now!’

“There were a few mind games before [the penalty] but I picked a corner and hit it well and it went in.”

Quite what manager Neal Ardley would make of such antics – particularly as play-off-chasing Rochdale would go on to pull a goal back and then hit the outside of James Shea’s post – is anybody’s guess.

And for the record, Parrett went for paper to wrap around Taylor’s rock.