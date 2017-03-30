Transfers out may be vital to Dons sparking their own summer deal activity

Neal Ardley says money will be as tight as ever for AFC Wimbledon next season – and the club may have to sell players on to raise the funds needed to reinforce.

Such is life for a club that is new to League One, restricted by the amount of gate money that can be generated by the 4,850-capacity Cherry Red Records Stadium and preparing to build a new stadium in the club’s Plough Lane spiritual home.

“I’ve already been pestering Erik [Samuelson, AFC Wimbledon chief executive] for some figures,” said Ardley after Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Rochdale took the Dons past the 52-point target the manager had set for securing League One status.

“We’ve gone through a lot of things and it’s going to be tough because sometimes keeping the same squad together can cost you more money as they get better and as they do well. You end up finding it more difficult to improve and take us forwards.

“I don’t think we’re going to have a real glut of signings. There’s going to be very little money available for what we might need and we may well need to do a little bit of ‘out’ to get ‘in’ in the summer.

“We’re already looking at how we can improve but that’s both on the training field and fitness levels and we’re going to look at how we can squeeze another 10 per cent out of the group.”