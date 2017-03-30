Top-12 target is next for AFC Wimbledon after moving past safety total

The players of AFC Wimbledon will get short shrift from their manager if there is any tailing off to the season after they passed their 52-point safety target this week, Neal Ardley has warned.

Tuesday night’s 3-1 win at home to 10-man Rochdale saw the Dons reach 54 points but Ardley said securing League One status is the lowest of the benchmarks he has set his squad in the phoenix club’s first season in the third tier.

“I think we’re safe now but we want to hit our targets and try to finish in and around that top 12,” said Ardley. “We’re not there yet and we have a little way to go.

“I set the boys a target and I’ve said to them, with six games to go you’ve got however many points that we set so the fans say what a good first season [in League One] this is – 52 [points] was what I said we needed to be safe from relegation, the actual target I’ve set the boys is a lot higher. At the end of the season we’ll say what it is.”

But Ardley conceded he will take advantage of the freedom to have a look at the club’s promising young prospects in the run-in.

“We can safely now look at one or two, particularly young Alfie [Egan],” said the Dons boss. “He’s hopefully going to be a big player for us next season so we want to get him in and around it.

“It was difficult on 51 [points] with the teams below us on decent enough form and you think ’51 might not be enough so we just want to see the job through’.

“We’ve got there now and we can have a look at the remaining games.”