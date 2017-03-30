Dons have binned defensive switch – with Southend reverse the final straw

AFC Wimbledon’s dalliance with three at the back has been binned after Saturday’s defeat to Southend, at least as far as the Dons’ tight Kingsmeadow home is concerned, according to manager Neal Ardley.

“We wanted to have a look at three and we played Northampton and we lost the game, although that was down to a stupid handball,” said the Wimbledon boss.

“It was inconclusive, the Northampton game. We then tried it against Southend and it told us it’s difficult to do on our pitch and it doesn’t allow us to get the tempo where we need it.

“We’ve tried it twice now and it has been made clear that four at the back at home allows us to play a little bit more direct and with a little bit more tempo and it suits us more.”

Ardley switched back to a more familiar back four for Tuesday night’s 3-1 win at home to Rochdale and that direct, high-tempo game was in evidence as the hosts’ lively front three tore into the 10-man visitors with gusto after Keith Keane’s first-half dismissal, to earn praise from their manager.

“[Lyle Taylor] is an outstanding player, said the Wimbledon manager. “Last season – 23 goals, this season with his goals and assists; him and Tom Elliott have played a part in somewhere in the region of 60 goals and created chances for us this season.

“They’re good players and Lyle, when he’s like that [against Rochdale] and on the move and full of energy, he’s a constant menace.

“But I also think [Andy] Barcham is, and Tom brings something that the other two can’t, so I’m very happy with the firepower we’ve got.”