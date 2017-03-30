Millwall keeper Jordan Archer had passed all fitness tests – boss Harris on latest setback for Lions number

Millwall are waiting to discover if Jordan Archer’s season is finished – after the keeper came off in midweek with a re-occurence of his quad injury.

The Lions number one initially suffered the problem in the FA Cup win over Leicester City but returned in last week’s 3-3 draw at Rochdale.

Archer lasted 26 minutes against the Blades before being replaced by Tom King.

Harris said: “Jordan has been quite sensible – he felt it taking a goal-kick and realised the pain from before. We’re hoping best case that it is just a precaution and he has an outside chance for the weekend.

“The worst case is that he has done something similar to before, that could be his season over.

“Jordan was okay in terms of all the tests we did and he trained for a week before he came back and played. Everything suggests he was fit and healthy. When it is the business end of the season, your players want to play.

“If he wasn’t quite right, only Jordan will know. Everything else led us to believe he was okay. The fact he has played two-and-a-half games before it has gone again suggests he was fit but that there was still an underlying problem.”