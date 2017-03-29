Photo-documentary on London life called ‘Chandra’s London’ to open tomorrow

The latest installation of the photodocumentary ‘Chandra’s London’, a visual story of the city and the many different people who live and work in the city, opens on Hammersmith and Green Park Stations on the 30th March.

‘Chandra’s London’ is a documentary of the life of the city. Produced by Heartstone photographer, Nick Sidle, over a period of 25 years, much is unplanned street photography, some work is based on special access. The title is taken from the character Chandra in the book ‘The Heartstone Odyssey’, a young woman whose experiences of London span the full range from great joy to real lows, including being a victim of racism. The story was Heartstone’s first, hence the name of the organization, and it is at the centre of this project. The linked exhibition has been produced in collaboration and with the assistance of Transport for London and the Metropolitan Police Service through the Public Order Branch and other departments. TFL have provided special access for ‘behind the scenes’ coverage on the Underground network.

The exhibition has been presented over the years in many varied locations across the UK and Europe, including the South Bank’s Royal Festival Hall, New Scotland Yard, the House of Commons and other prestige settings. It is still being added to.

This project highlights how a station can be at the centre of a community reflecting what happens in the world beyond and connecting with it. The exhibition incorporates photodocumentary carried out both within the participating stations and in the surrounding communities, linking the station and the people of every background who use it thus celebrating the diversity of the city from a new angle. None of the images are staged or posed but represent a ‘moment in time’.

The Hammersmith installation is part of a series across London at different stations on the Underground network thus reaching a significant population across the city. The launch event also marks the opening of the installation at Green Park. It is particularly timely and relevant now given the real need to challenge intolerance and bring people together to celebrate a common humanity. Several sections of the exhibition will come together for a major exhibition at City Hall in June.

