Deep Into Soul honks its birthday horn at Brixton’s Prince of Wales

From summer daytime parties to packed Saturday night events at Brixton’s Prince Of Wales hotspot, Deep Into Soul honks its birthday horn loud n’ proud on Saturday April 8th when it celebrates its sixth anniversary with New York Body & Soul man and king of edits, Danny Krivit flying in for an exclusive set.

Blowing out the candles and partying among the balloons are London legends Phil Asher (Restless Soul) and Afronaut (Co-op/Bugz In The Attic) teaming up for a historic and very special back to back freestyle set crossing all the genres in Room 2.

And of course the DiS residents Neil Pierce and Ziggy Funk aka Rhemi Music and David Bailey are on festive deck duties too.

Marking this momentous occasion is New York’s ‘Body & Soul’ lynchpin and legendary king of the disco edits, Danny Krivit playing an exclusive birthday set, flush from another incredible year headlining festivals and his own events around the world.

New York legend Danny Krivit, started Djing at age 14, learning from all the greats, including James Brown, David Mancuso and Larry Levan, and his house style is infused with his funk, soul, and disco edits (under the Mr. K name).

His list of residencies and associations read like the dictionary of music he is. Responsible for the immensely popular 718 Sessions and one-third of the Body & Soul collective with Francois Kervorkian and Joe Claussell, Danny Krivit continues to wow dance music fans with his encyclopedeic knowledge and amazing layered and skilled mixing sets. https://www.mixcloud.com/lovelightjp/danny-krivit-dommune-tokyo-43015/

London legends Phil Asher (Restless Soul) and Afronaut (founder member of Bugz In The Attic) turn up the heat further in Room 2 with a rare back to back freestyle sessions spinning across the genres and joining the dots from dub to house, broken beat to jazz and much more.

From practically creating a new genre of music, broken beat, to co-founding the seminal broken beat London night Co-op and being a founding member of Bugz in the Attic who injected their original energy into UK dance music, Afronau

t is still heavily in demand, recently vibing up the Boiler Room soundtracking ’28 minutes of full-on dance circles, limb-shaking and broad smiles’.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BAUWQ9wWyTY

West London house pioneer, Phil Asher’s reputation as an international DJProducer, and integral figure in London’s dance music community has been cemented by his impressive catalogue of releases and remixes In the early 2000s, Asher was central to the evolution of broken beat, as a founder of the Co-Op club, and as a prolific artist such as Restless Soul and Phlash with countless remixes and soulful tracks on labels such as Versatile, Estereo and Slip n’Slide. Check out a recent Guest Vinyl set here: https://soundcloud.com/restlesssoul

Joined by the prolific residents Rhemi Music’s Neil Pierce & Ziggy Funk, whose Rhemi Music imprint is one of the UK’s flagship house label now up to its 32nd release with Rhemi ‘The Dubs’, and which also launched the career of UK vocal group, Hanlei. Their hugely soulful belter ‘Mask Off’ featuring Lifford and Hanlei, was hammered by Louie Vega all last summer & notched up a No 1 in the Traxsource Soulful House 10.The boys were voted number 4 in the Top Soulful House Artists in the world by Traxsource.com in 2016, and they have just remixed new tracks for House legends Sandy Rivera and Louie Vega.

Get ready to dance until dawn, singing along to some the finest house music in the capital has to offer alongside an insanely friendly young dance crowd out to celebrate the DiS 6th Anniversary.

Renown for their intimate and hedonistic parties, DiS create a real party atmosphere unveiling new production on the night and surprises to celebrate this milestone in style. Bearing all this in mind, please get your tickets early to avoid disappointment, and Early Birds are only £15.00 and see you on the dance floor!!

To Win one of 2 Pairs of tickets to the Deep Into Soul 6th Anniversary on Saturday April 8th, please answer this question:

Question: Where does Danny Krivit come from?

A: 1. New Jersey

2. New Hampshire

3. New York

Email your answer with all your details to nicky.trax@gmail.com