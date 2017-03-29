Unemployed “could lose benefit” as a result of job centre closures

Campaigners have claimed the unemployed are being “sentenced to starve” amid proposals to close more local job centres.

The closure of Brixton, Clapham, Wandsworth and Lewisham Jobcentres will force claimants to travel further to sign on, making them more vulnerable to sanctions.

The centre is one of 74 across the country earmarked for closure by March 2018 as part of government cuts.

Users will now be expected to use services in Kennington and Peckham.

Members of Unite Community, a union specifically for people out of work, will be protesting against the closures outside the centre tomorrow from 10am-12pm.

Ian Townson, Unite Community secretary for the Lambeth and Southwark branch, said: “The job-centre closures will be a disaster for claimants, especially those with disabilities. They’ll have further to travel which means the possibility of being sanctioned for being late for appointments is higher.”

The protest is part of a bigger demonstration later the same day.Unite’s National Day of Action against Sanctions will involve a banner drop from Westminster Bridge at 1pm, followed by a march to DWP Caxton House.

Half a million people have had their benefits suddenly stopped by sanctions in the last 12 months.

Mr Townson said: “Sanctions are a nasty, vindictive measure designed to punish benefit claimants for trivial reasons such as being a few minutes late for an interview.

“This has dire effects on people who are already on very little money, forcing them to choose between heating and eating. I can highlight two people who have died as a result of sanctions.”