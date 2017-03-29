Preview: Sherlock’s Andrew Scott will star in West End transfer of Shakespeare’s Hamlet

Following a highly acclaimed sell out run at the Almeida Theatre, Hamlet starring Sherlock’s Andrew Scott will receive a West End transfer later this year.

Olivier Award-winning director, Robert Icke’s ( Mary Stuart, The Red Barn, Uncle Vanya, Oresteia, Mr Burns and 1984) , ground-breaking and electrifying production of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet , starring BAFTA award-winner Andrew Scott (Moriarty in BBC’s Sherlock, Denial, Spectre, Design For Living and Cock) in the title role, will run for a limited season from 9 June to 2 September 2017.

Hamlet is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group ( Sunday In The Park With George, Buried Child, Oresteia), Sonia Friedman Productions and the Almeida Theatre ( Chimerica, Ghosts, King Charles III, 1984, Oresteia), who are renowned for introducing groundbreaking, critically acclaimed transfers to the West End.

Rupert Goold, Artistic Director, Almeida Theatre said “We’re delighted that with this transfer more people will be able to experience our production of Hamlet. Robert, Andrew, and the entire Hamlet company have created an unforgettable Shakespeare which we’re looking forward to sharing even more widely over the summer in partnership with Sonia Friedman Productions and ATG.”

Robert Icke , Director (and Almeida Theatre Associate Director) said “ It has been such a thrill to work with Andrew and the extraordinary company of Hamlet on this play so far, and I’m delighted we’re going to continue our work on this play in the West End this summer. I’m also extremely proud to be working with the Almeida and our producers, ATG and Sonia Friedman, to be able to present this play in a way that genuinely throws the doors open to a bigger range of audience members. In an increasingly expensive industry, I can’t tell you how brilliant it is for them to commit to having 300 tickets priced at under £30 at every single show.”

Andrew Scott , playing Hamlet, “I’m so thrilled and honoured to be playing this extraordinary role with these brilliant actors in Rob’s stunning production. We have been overwhelmed with the reaction to our interpretation of Hamlet and I’m so happy that we can share it with a larger audience. This is a play full of heart, compassion and humanity. I’m so happy that we are able to offer 300 tickets for under £30 to every performance in the West End run to allow everybody a chance to see the play.”

The confirmed cast for the transfer of Robert Icke’s production includes Marty Cruickshank (Player Queen) , Jessica Brown Findlay (Ophelia), Calum Finlay (Rosencrantz) , Joshua Higgott (Horatio) , Daniel Rabin (Reynaldo), David Rintoul (Ghost/Player King), Andrew Scott (Hamlet) Juliet Stevenson (Gertrude), Luke Thompson (Laertes) , Peter Wight (Polonius), Angus Wright (Claudius) and Matthew Wynn (Bernardo/Player 3/Priest). Further cast will be announced in due course.

Hamlet will run at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 9 June to 2 September 2017. You can find further details on the website www.hamletwestend.com