Woman treated at the scene after garden bonfire blazed out of control

A woman had to receive help from paramedics after a bonfire went out of control on Monday afternoon.

She was treated for smoke inhalation on the scene at Brownhill Road, Catford by the London Ambulance Service.

The bonfire, which was started in the rear garden of a two-storey house, damaged the garden and spread to a neighbouring garden and two sheds.

It took four fire engines and 21 firefighters an hour to control the blaze.

Firefighters are now warning residents not to leave their bonfires unattended and to consider their neighbours.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “You should make sure you build it well clear of buildings, garden sheds, fences and hedges and never use flammable liquids to start it or burn dangerous items such as aerosol cans.

“You should also always keep a bucket of water or a hosepipe nearby in case of fire.”

London Fire Brigade bonfire safety tips