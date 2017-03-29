Boxer McKenzie to help raise money for Cancer Research at gym cyclathon

Former British and European Boxing Champion Clinton McKenzie will join a 12-hour charity cyclathon tomorrow.

The ex-light welterweight will join fundraisers for a series of spin sessions at The Gym Peckham Rye to collect cash for Cancer Research UK from 9am-9pm.

The team of fitness professionals at The Gym Peckham will encourage gym members old and new, local businesses and members of the public to come along and take part in cycle relays, with every rider completing a minimum of 30 minutes over the 12-hour period.

Former Olympic athlete Clinton, who now runs McKenzie’s Boxing Gym in East Dulwich, will lend his support from 1pm on the day and will be mingling with members to share his sporting anecdotes, provide boxing tips and advice, sign autographs and pose for photographs.

Gary Warner, manager of The Gym Peckham Rye, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Boxing Champion Clinton McKenzie to The Gym Peckham for our charity cyclathon as he’s such a big sporting legend in South London.

“I’m sure he’ll provide just the motivation we need to keep us going for the 12-hour cycle and help the team reach our fundraising target of £250. As a community-focused gym, we’re encouraging all our members and the wider community to come along and get involved in this fantastic fundraiser.”

Clinton is the brother of former three-weight world champion boxer Duke McKenzie and former amateur boxer and politician Winston McKenzie and father of footballer-turn boxer Leon McKenzie.

He represented Great Britain at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, Canada, winning his first two fights before losing to eventual gold medal winner Sugar Ray Leonard.

Donations for the charity cyclathon can be made by visiting The Gym Peckham Rye, located at 87-95 Rye Lane, SE15 5EX.

To find out more, please visit www.thegymgroup.com or follow on Twitter @TheGymGroup