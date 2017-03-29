Search for man who tried to assault teenage girls on bus

Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an attempted sexual assault in Lambeth.

The incident occurred on Saturday October 8 last year, at approximately 11.20am, on a Route 159 bus as it drove past The High Parade, Streatham High Road.

The suspect boarded the bus at Brixton Road, outside KFC. He went to the upper deck and initially sat in front of two girls, aged 13 and 15 years, who were travelling together. After a short while he moved seats so he was across the aisle from them, near the middle of the bus.

He then performed a sex act on himself and proceeded to attempt to sexually assault the girls.

The girls made their way to the front of the bus where they informed other passengers of what had happened. The suspect left the bus using the rear staircase and the rear set of doors.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged in his early 20s, with short dark hair. He wore a dark “Puffa” style jacket over a dark jumper with a white ‘D’ on its front, blue jeans with a skull on them, and black and white trainers.

Detectives from the Met’s Roads and Transport Command (RTPC) are investigating.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Caroline Else, from RTPC, said: “This incident has left the girls traumatised and feeling unsafe getting on buses. This was a shocking incident which happened during the day and when many people were in and around the area of where the bus was travelling.

“There is a need to catch the person responsible as soon as possible as his behaviour causes great concern.

“I would urge anyone with any information on who the suspect may be, or anyone with information about the incident, to come forward and help with our investigations.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact DC Caroline Else on 07825 256 524.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit http://www.crimstoppers-uk.org

Alternatively you can tweet @MetCC with any information.

There have been no arrests.