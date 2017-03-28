Millwall boss reveals reasons why Sheffield United and Bolton will be promoted

Millwall boss Neil Harris reckons set-pieces were his side’s downfall in tonight’s 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United.

And the Lions chief also said that was the case against Bolton Wanderers, who he believes will join the Blades in the Championship next season.

Millwall are three points behind Southend United in the race for the final play-off spot and have an inferior goal difference of seven.

“You can’t give good players and good teams opportunities,” said Harris. “Bolton and Sheffield United are two teams that will get promoted this year. If you look at their set-piece record, scoring and conceding, it is far better than anyone else.

“That’s been our downfall tonight – and against Bolton.

“There were plenty of pleasing aspects to our performance but I’ve just said to the guys that they have played a team who is top of the league. When you play teams at the next level, which Sheffield United will do next year, it becomes about both boxes.

“The first goal, we don’t defend well enough from a set-play. The second, we have three chances to clear better or get a hold of it and we didn’t.”