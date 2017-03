Jordan Archer looks a doubt to play again this season after re-injuring his quad in Millwall’s 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United.

The Lions goalkeeper had to be replaced in the first-half by Tom King.

Archer had missed six matches with the problem before making his return a week ago at Rochdale.

Millwall have just eight games remaining in their normal League One campaign.

Boss Neil Harris said: “I think it was his kicking. He’d made a good save. It was his kicking – it’s his quad again.”