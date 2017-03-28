Dons pass safety mark as Dale pay price for dismissal in second-half goal blitz

Wimbledon passed their 52-point safety target in League One with a 3-1 win over Rochdale – but had to weather the storm against a Rochdale side that dominated the first half.

The visitors left themselves with a mountain to climb with the 45th-minute dismissal of Keith Keane.

A three-goal burst after the break wrapped up the result for Wimbledon before the hour although Dale still gave the Wombles a scare after pulling one back and then hitting the woodwork.

The Dons had to batten down the hatches early on as Rochdale started like a train, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing sending a low cross skidding across the six-yard box in the fifth minute.

Ian Henderson saw his low effort loop up and over Wimbledon keeper James Shea’s bar off a defender’s foot in the 18th minute and the Dons keeper was frantically back-pedalling moments later as Mendez-Laing’s attempted lob dropped a yard wide of the right-hand post.

Henderson went even closer in the 22nd minute when his curling shot came back off the angle of the right-hand post and bar with Shea beaten but the visitors had a slice of luck in the 26th minute when Jimmy McNulty was only booked for what looked a last-man challenge on Tom Elliott.

The Dons had a clear sight of goal in the 33rd minute, Lyle Taylor got behind Keane onto Sean Kelly’s ball down the inside-left channel but Rochdale keeper Conrad Logan blocked with a leg.

Despite being on top, Rochdale had accumulated three yellow cards before Keane was sent packing in the 45th minute for clumsily felling Darius Charles to collect the second of two deserved bookings.

Play-off-chasing Rochdale removed one of their midfield, rather than front three, after the break but the positivity appeared reckless as Wimbledon scored three goals in four minutes. Sean Kelly flicked home a Dean Parrett corner with his head in the 54th minute, Taylor smashed across Logan a minute later and Parrett scored from the spot after Andy Barcham was floored by Matthew Lund in the 58th minute.

Callum Camps hit what appeared to be a consolation in the 65th minute, hammering an effort past a less-than convincing Shea but, having made a triple substitution on the hour, Dons boss Neal Ardley then saw Rochdale sub Oliver Rathbone hit a shot onto the outside of Shea’s left-hand post in the 69th minute.

Logan kept his side in it by pushing away a Jake Reeves drive 15 minutes from time before blocking a follow-up effort from substitute Tyrone Barnett before the Dons finally saw out an action-packed affair.

AFC Wimbledon (4-3-3): Shea, Francomb, Robinson, Charles, Kelly, Parrett, Soares, Reeves, Taylor (Fitzpatrick, 60), Elliott (Barnett, 60), Barcham (Poleon, 61). Subs not used: McDonnell, Meades, Bulman, Nightingale.