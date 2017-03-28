Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Millwall see play-off hopes hit as League One leaders Sheffield United motor on

Sheffield United's Kieron Freeman (left) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet League One match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.
Goals from defenders Jack O’Connell and Kieron Freeman put a further dent in Millwall’s League One play-off hopes as champions-elect Sheffield United were commanding 2-0 winners at Bramall Lane.
And to compound Neil Harris’ misery, goalkeeper Jordan Archer came off in the first-half with an injury.
By then, the Lions number one had already been beaten by O’Connell’s powerful, towering header from John Fleck’s perfect corner.
Sheffield United's Jack O'Connell (left) and Millwall's Mahlon Romeo battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.
He produced a stunning save soon after to deny Paul Coutts’ left-footed thunderbolt, but his replacement Tom King could do nothing to prevent Freeman doubling United’s advantage in the second half as he curled home neatly into the far corner.
Lee Gregory, Millwall’s Sheffield-born striker, had a great chance to reduce the deficit when one-on-one with United goalkeeper Simon Moore, after Jed Wallace’s inch-perfect throughball. But with Moore flying out, the former United trainee somehow put his effort wide before colliding with Moore.
Millwall: Archer (King, 26), Romeo, Cooper, Webster, Craig (O’Brien, 67), Ferguson, Williams, Thompson, Onyedinma (Morison, 51), Gregory, Wallace. Not used: Cummings, Hutchinson, Worrall, Butcher.

