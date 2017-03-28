Drug dealer admits supplying serial killer Stephen Port

A man who supplied drugs to serial killer Stephen Port has admitted offences in court.

Gerald Matovu, 23, of Great Guildford Street, Southwark, today pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court to supplying class B drug mephedrone – commonly known as Meow Meow – and class C drug GHB to Port between 1 July and 31 August 2015.

He also admitted offering to supply GHB to Port between the same dates.

The offences came to light during the investigation into Port’s extensive crimes.

Port, 42, a chef, of Cooke Street, Barking, was sentenced to a whole life term in November 2016 for the murder of four young gay men and drugging and sexually assaulting another seven victims.

Port bought the drugs from Matovu for use during consensual sex with his partner. Phone records and downloads from electronic devices belonging to Port clearly showed contact with Matovu and Port had described Matovu as his drug dealer to his partner.

In messages Matovu told Port he had quantities of GHB stating he had “loads of G” and asked how much he wanted.

Matovu was arrested on 15 June 2016 and charged on 27 October 2016.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Bhulesh Pala, from the Met’s Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command, said: “Matovu’s activities became apparent during the investigation into Stephen Port and I am pleased we have been able to convict him.”

Matovu will be sentenced on Wednesday, 26 April.