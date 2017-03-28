Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Highly-rated Deptford boxer Daniel Dubois to make debut against David Howe at...

Highly-rated Deptford boxer Daniel Dubois to make debut against David Howe at Manchester Arena

By Richard Cawley -
0
22
Daniel Dubois during a press announcement at BT Tower, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

Deptford heavyweight Daniel Dubois will make his professional debut against Sheffield’s David Howe at the Manchester Arena on Saturday April 8.

The former Team GB super-heavyweight, 19, has been enjoying sparring with former former world champion Tyson Fury and WBO world title challenger Hughie Fury.

Great Britain’s amateur boxing officials were pinning their hopes on Dubois winning gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the 6ft 5ins powerhouse instead chose to switch to the paid ranks. His debut will be televised on BT Sport and BoxNation.

Howe, 36, stands at 6ft 8ins and has won 12 of his 17 career fights, six coming via knockout, since turning professional in 2008.

“I’m itching to get under those lights and put in a big performance on my debut,” said Dubois. “I’ve been training long and hard for April 8 and I want to kick-off my career with a bang. David Howe has a good record and has been in with some tough guys, he is a good test for me.

“To be fighting in an Arena and live on BT Sport and BoxNation in my very first fight is going to be a great experience for me. I can’t wait to get in there and perform for my team and my family. If the knockout comes, it comes.

“Getting a win is the priority. For now it is all about improving with every fight and learning my trade in the gym. Make sure you all get a ticket or tune in next week; this is going to be the start of something special!”

Dubois’ eagerly-anticipated debut lands on the undercard of undefeated  Terry Flanagan’s fifth WBO World Lightweight Title defence against dangerous Russian Petr Petrov; fierce Super-Welterweight rivals  Liam Smith and  Liam Williams battle it out for the WBO Interim World Title and double Olympic Gold Medallist and women’s boxing icon  Nicola Adams OBE fights for the first time as a professional.

Tickets for April 8 priced  £50, £70, £100, £150, £200, £300 and VIP £500 are available from  eventim at  www.eventim.co.uk and 0844 249 1000 and the Manchester Arena at  www.manchester-arena.com and 0844 847 8000. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Highly-rated Deptford boxer Daniel Dubois to make debut against David Howe at...