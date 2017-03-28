Highly-rated Deptford boxer Daniel Dubois to make debut against David Howe at Manchester Arena

Deptford heavyweight Daniel Dubois will make his professional debut against Sheffield’s David Howe at the Manchester Arena on Saturday April 8.

The former Team GB super-heavyweight, 19, has been enjoying sparring with former former world champion Tyson Fury and WBO world title challenger Hughie Fury.

Great Britain’s amateur boxing officials were pinning their hopes on Dubois winning gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the 6ft 5ins powerhouse instead chose to switch to the paid ranks. His debut will be televised on BT Sport and BoxNation.

Howe, 36, stands at 6ft 8ins and has won 12 of his 17 career fights, six coming via knockout, since turning professional in 2008.

“I’m itching to get under those lights and put in a big performance on my debut,” said Dubois. “I’ve been training long and hard for April 8 and I want to kick-off my career with a bang. David Howe has a good record and has been in with some tough guys, he is a good test for me.

“To be fighting in an Arena and live on BT Sport and BoxNation in my very first fight is going to be a great experience for me. I can’t wait to get in there and perform for my team and my family. If the knockout comes, it comes.

“Getting a win is the priority. For now it is all about improving with every fight and learning my trade in the gym. Make sure you all get a ticket or tune in next week; this is going to be the start of something special!”

Dubois’ eagerly-anticipated debut lands on the undercard of undefeated Terry Flanagan’s fifth WBO World Lightweight Title defence against dangerous Russian Petr Petrov; fierce Super-Welterweight rivals Liam Smith and Liam Williams battle it out for the WBO Interim World Title and double Olympic Gold Medallist and women’s boxing icon Nicola Adams OBE fights for the first time as a professional.

Tickets for April 8 priced £50, £70, £100, £150, £200, £300 and VIP £500 are available from eventim at www.eventim.co.uk and 0844 249 1000 and the Manchester Arena at www.manchester-arena.com and 0844 847 8000.